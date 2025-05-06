Azerbaijani ambassador presents credentials to Indonesian President

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

Ramil Rzayev, Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Indonesia, has presented his credentials to the President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto.

In an interview with local media, Ambassador Rzayev expressed his honor in serving in Indonesia—a country with an ancient and rich culture, stunning natural beauty, a strong economy, and an independent foreign policy.

Highlighting the relations between the two nations, the ambassador emphasized the prospects for cooperation across various fields and reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties during his tenure. He noted that political consultations between the foreign ministries of both countries are scheduled to take place in Baku this year and mentioned the planned visit of senior Azerbaijani officials to Indonesia.

Following the official ceremony, Ambassador Rzayev held a meeting with President Prabowo Subianto.