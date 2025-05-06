Azerbaijani and UAE parliamentary leaders discuss cooperation

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

Sahiba Gafarova, Milli Majlis Speaker, met with Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the UAE Federal National Council, in the United Arab Emirates on May 6, as part of her official visit.

Speaker Ghobash expressed confidence that the visit would strengthen ties between the two countries and their respective parliaments. He affirmed the UAE's commitment to developing relations with Azerbaijan, highlighting the positive outcomes of economic cooperation.

Speaker Gafarova noted that this was her first visit to the UAE as Speaker of the Milli Majlis. She emphasized the strong foundation of historical, religious, and cultural connections between the two nations, stating that bilateral relations have flourished in an environment of brotherhood, mutual respect, trust, and support. Both sides recognized the crucial role of their leaders' joint efforts and high-level reciprocal visits in elevating the relationship to a strategic partnership.

The discussion also covered cooperation within international organizations. Both sides acknowledged their successful collaboration and mutual support within bodies such as the UN, the OIC, and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). Speaker Gafarova highlighted the NAM Parliamentary Network, an initiative launched by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. She noted that Azerbaijan's leadership in the Network has contributed to the organization's institutional development and strengthened its international standing, welcoming the participation of UAE parliamentarians in its events.

Speaker Ghobash congratulated Gafarova on her re-election as Chair of the NAM Parliamentary Network, stressing its potential significance in the face of global polarization and tension. He affirmed the UAE’s dedication to working within this platform.

The speakers recognized the productive inter-parliamentary relations built on mutual respect and aligned with the spirit of the two countries’ broader relationship. They emphasized that cooperation both bilaterally and within international parliamentary organizations has yielded positive results. Gafarova recalled previous productive meetings with Speaker Ghobash and noted that such interactions, including reciprocal visits, have contributed positively to bilateral relations. The importance of friendship groups in fostering inter-parliamentary ties was also highlighted. Gafarova expressed appreciation for the consistent participation of UAE parliamentarians in international events hosted by the Milli Majlis.

The meeting highlighted the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan's COP29 presidency and the UAE's COP28 presidency. It was mentioned that three UAE parliamentarians participated in the COP29 Parliamentary Meeting and that the event facilitated valuable exchanges of experience between the parties.