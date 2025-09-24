Azerbaijani committee chairwoman meets with Serbian minister at UN

New York, September 24, AZERTAC

As part of her visit to New York, Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan, met with Tatjana Macura, Serbian Minister in charge of gender equality, prevention of violence against women and economic and empowerment of women.

Touching upon the discussions underway at the United Nations (UN), Bahar Muradova noted that a value uniting all countries is important for improving people's living standards and sharing policies and experiences in the social area. She also stressed the necessity to elevate cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia to meet current requirements.

Recalling the women's forum held in the capital Belgrade this year, the Serbian minister noted that the next year event would be organized on a larger scale and invited Bahar Muradova there.

Emphasizing that the economic empowerment of women is one of her country’s priorities, Tatjana Macura expressed her keenness to benefit from Azerbaijan's successful experience in this area, underlining the importance of reciprocal visits in this regard.

Bahar Muradova lauded the stance of the Serbian side to improve the living standards and well-being of women through economic and political empowerment, emphasizing the significance of joint efforts in this regard.

Malahat Najafova

Special correspondent