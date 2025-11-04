Azerbaijani delegation pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Bucharest

Bucharest, November 4, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani delegation visited the monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the Tei Park in Bucharest, Romania, on November 4.

The Azerbaijani delegation, including Vugar Aliyev, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC); Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency; Ismat Sattarov, Chairman of the Audiovisual Council; and Gudsi Osmanov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Romania, paid tribute to the National Leader and placed flowers at the monument.

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Romania will host an official reception marking November 8 - Azerbaijan’s Victory Day, on November 4.

Igbal Hajiyev

Special correspondent