Azerbaijani female wrestlers to compete at U17 Victory Cup in Türkiye
Baku, May 1, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani female wrestlers will showcase their skills at the International U17 Victory Cup tournament, set to take place in the Turkish city of Antalya on May 2-4.
Azerbaijan’s hopes will be pinned on 9 wrestlers.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijan, Italy explore new avenues for economic cooperation
- 30.04.2025 [21:01]
Marmaris hosts KURTARAN-2025 Submarine Escape & Rescue Exercise
- 30.04.2025 [20:50]
London hosts 7th meeting of Azerbaijan-UK Intergovernmental Commission
- 30.04.2025 [20:41]
Samarkand conference highlights Azerbaijan's role in promoting tolerance
- 30.04.2025 [20:16]
Planning conference for Tarlan-2025 joint UAV exercise held
- 30.04.2025 [19:41]
Italian parliamentarians explore ASAN service excellence in Azerbaijan
- 30.04.2025 [19:35]
Azerbaijan highlights tourism opportunities at Arabian Travel Market 2025
- 30.04.2025 [18:23]
China-Azerbaijan relations: A model of strategic partnership
- 30.04.2025 [18:05]
® Trendyol offers free delivery for orders over 50 AZN
- 30.04.2025 [18:01]
Azerbaijani, Jordanian taekwondo federations ink MoU on Cooperation
- 30.04.2025 [17:34]
Azerbaijani FM, Kuwaiti Crown Prince discuss international security issues
- 30.04.2025 [17:20]
Presidential Library hosts presentation of book "Welcome to Azerbaijan"
- 30.04.2025 [16:28]
® Red Hearts Foundation releases first quarter 2025 report
- 30.04.2025 [16:21]
Azerbaijan Special Forces mark 26th anniversary
- 30.04.2025 [16:02]
Azerbaijan increases imports of Kazakh grain 111-fold
- 30.04.2025 [16:00]
Harvard University apologizes for antisemitism, Islamophobia on campus
- 30.04.2025 [15:42]
Arkadiusz Milik extends contract with Juventus until 2027
- 30.04.2025 [15:15]
® Planting today for a greener tomorrow: Kapital Bank employees take action
- 30.04.2025 [14:42]
China adopts law dedicated to promoting private sector
- 30.04.2025 [14:33]
Biomass satellite launched to count forest carbon
- 30.04.2025 [13:53]
Ayrton Senna helmet from famous 1992 rescue sells for record price
- 30.04.2025 [13:42]
N. Korea conducts 1st firing test of new warship's weapons systems
- 30.04.2025 [13:27]
China’s humanoid robot walks like human after mastering smart learning
- 30.04.2025 [12:40]
UK sets out new rules for crypto as it aligns with US on approach
- 30.04.2025 [12:28]
To His Excellency Mr. Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel
- 30.04.2025 [11:06]
Azerbaijani oil price falls below $67
- 30.04.2025 [10:40]
Oil prices fall in global markets
- 30.04.2025 [10:39]
US approves possible sale of air-to-air missiles to Poland
- 30.04.2025 [10:36]
Azerbaijani servicemen participate in international exercise in Georgia
- 30.04.2025 [10:33]
Industrial waste turning into rock 'in decades'
- 30.04.2025 [10:19]
14 killed in hotel fire in India's Kolkata
- 30.04.2025 [10:18]
Britain hit by unusual power activity hours before Spain blackout
- 29.04.2025 [20:52]