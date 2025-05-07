Azerbaijani FM heads to Iraq for official visit
Baku, May 7, AZERTAC
Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, departed Wednesday for the Republic of Iraq for an official visit.
During his trip, the Azerbaijani FM will hold bilateral meetings with Fuad Hussein, Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, as well as other senior officials.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Prime Minister of Belarus concludes official visit to Azerbaijan
- 06.05.2025 [22:44]
Azerbaijan, Iran discuss cooperation within international organizations
- 06.05.2025 [20:53]
Meeting held with media leaders at Media Development Agency
- 06.05.2025 [20:32]
Azerbaijan participates in D-8 Tourism Ministers' Meeting in Cairo
- 06.05.2025 [20:08]
Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis and UAE Federal National Council ink MoU
- 06.05.2025 [19:31]
Moroccan Princess visits International Mugham Center in Baku
- 06.05.2025 [19:28]
Azerbaijani and UAE parliamentary leaders discuss cooperation
- 06.05.2025 [19:21]
Azerbaijani ambassador presents credentials to Indonesian President
- 06.05.2025 [19:11]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by Vietnam News Agency
- 06.05.2025 [18:41]
Moody’s upgrades ADY’s credit rating
- 06.05.2025 [18:21]
® Bakcell mobile app enters the era of AI-powered offers
- 06.05.2025 [17:29]
Agro-town to be established in Aghdam’s Gizil Kangarli village
- 06.05.2025 [17:26]
Serbia's Education Ministry extends school year due to strikes and blockades
- 06.05.2025 [16:10]
Kazakhstan, Vietnam establish strategic partnership
- 06.05.2025 [15:45]
Genoa 1-2 AC Milan: Quickfire goals snatch comeback win
- 06.05.2025 [15:36]
India tests multi-influence mine to boost underwater defence capabilities
- 06.05.2025 [15:23]
Azerbaijani Para badminton player ready for action in Dubai tournament
- 06.05.2025 [15:11]
Italy hit by wave of bad weather
- 06.05.2025 [14:12]
FAO calls for action amid foot-and-mouth disease outbreaks
- 06.05.2025 [13:54]
® FCHAIN at ADA Career Fair 2025
- 06.05.2025 [13:21]
Baku Expo Center to host Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions
- 06.05.2025 [13:18]
Japan’s child population hits record low for 44th straight year
- 06.05.2025 [12:56]
Azerbaijan to join youth hockey tournament for first time
- 06.05.2025 [12:41]
Belarusian PM visits Victory Park
- 06.05.2025 [12:21]
Deputy FM: Azerbaijan holds great importance for Iran
- 06.05.2025 [11:54]
Belarusian PM visits Alley of Honors
- 06.05.2025 [11:35]
Have scientists solved the mystery of gold’s origin in the universe?
- 06.05.2025 [11:25]
Scientists develop super strong antibodies for new cancer treatment
- 06.05.2025 [11:16]
Oil prices surge in global markets
- 06.05.2025 [11:14]
Japanese retailers step up business activities in Vietnam
- 06.05.2025 [11:13]
Vietnam’s company set to purchase airport in Kazakhstan
- 06.05.2025 [10:54]
QazaqAir airline to change its name to VietJet Kazakhstan
- 06.05.2025 [10:48]
A comprehensive look at what happens in the brain when we're reading
- 06.05.2025 [10:46]
AZPROMO: Trade between Azerbaijan and Belarus exceeds $101 million in Q1
- 06.05.2025 [10:44]
Bangladesh voices concern over regional tensions, urges de-escalation
- 06.05.2025 [10:37]
Lewandowski back to help ease tired legs for Barca in Milan
- 06.05.2025 [10:34]
Azerbaijan, Türkiye explore cooperation in military education
- 05.05.2025 [22:18]
Several documents signed at Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum
- 05.05.2025 [20:50]
Azerbaijan, Türkiye hail development of cooperation in military education
- 05.05.2025 [20:32]
® Centrum Air launches direct flights from Baku to Tashkent
- 05.05.2025 [20:06]
® Special “Spring” offer from Azercell
- 05.05.2025 [19:43]
Azerbaijan Badminton Federation honored with international award
- 05.05.2025 [19:41]
Azerbaijan’s Parliament Speaker embarks on official visit to UAE
- 05.05.2025 [18:37]