Azerbaijani, Hungarian constitutional courts discuss further development of cooperation

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan Farhad Abdullayev met with Ákos Kozma, Judge of the Hungarian Constitutional Court, and Head of Secretariat Vivien Kozma, who are on a working visit to the country.

Highlighting the close relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary - founded on mutual trust and understanding established between President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán - Farhad Abdullayev noted that this strong foundation plays a vital role in further strengthening cooperation across all areas.

He emphasized that the close ties between the two countries also contribute to advancing collaboration in the judicial and legal spheres. The meeting underlined the importance of exchanging experience in ensuring the effectiveness of constitutional control, particularly regarding mechanisms for safeguarding citizens’ rights enshrined in the Constitution.

The Azerbaijani side provided detailed information about the activities of the Constitutional Court, its decision-making process, and key legal positions, as well as the current state and prospects of cooperation between the two constitutional courts.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm reception, Ákos Kozma stressed the importance of partnership with the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan.

The meeting also emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation within the framework of the World Conference on Constitutional Justice, the Conference of European Constitutional Courts, and other international institutions in the field of constitutional law.

Following the meeting, the Hungarian delegation toured the building of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan.