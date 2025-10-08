Azerbaijani MPs to join Annual Session of NATO PA

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Ramid Namazov, Chairman of the Commission of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis against Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats will visit Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia, on October 9, to attend the 71st Annual Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO PA).

The Azerbaijani delegation includes MPs Tahir Mirkishili, Kamran Bayramov, Konul Nurullayeva, and Samir Valiyev.