Azerbaijani oil nears $65 per barrel

Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

The price of Azeri Light crude oil increased by $1.31, or 2.10%, reaching $64.94 per barrel.

Azeri Light crude recorded its lowest price at $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, while its highest price was $149.66 per barrel in July 2008.

