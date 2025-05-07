Azerbaijani oil nears $65 per barrel
Baku, May 7, AZERTAC
The price of Azeri Light crude oil increased by $1.31, or 2.10%, reaching $64.94 per barrel.
Azeri Light crude recorded its lowest price at $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, while its highest price was $149.66 per barrel in July 2008.
