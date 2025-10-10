Azerbaijani oil price drops below $70
Baku, October 10, AZERTAC
The price of Azeri Light crude oil fell by $0.83, or 1.18%, reaching $69.25 per barrel.
Azeri Light recorded its lowest price of $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, and its highest of $149.66 per barrel in July 2008.
