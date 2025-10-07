Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $70
Baku, October 7, AZERTAC
The price of Azeri Light crude oil rose by $0.91, or 1.31%, reaching $70.12 per barrel on Tuesday.
The lowest recorded price for Azeri Light was $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, while the highest was $149.66 per barrel in July 2008.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs meet in Gabala
- 06.10.2025 [23:28]
Port of Baku records highest result in last 22 years
- 06.10.2025 [21:05]
Expert: Azerbaijan's ecosystem is at an exciting growth stage - INTERVIEW
- 06.10.2025 [20:02]
Azerbaijan women's 3x3 basketball team wins CIS Games silver
- 06.10.2025 [19:48]
Azerbaijani products showcased at exhibition in Germany
- 06.10.2025 [19:32]
French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigns after less than a month
- 06.10.2025 [19:22]
® Bakcell has announced the winner of its mega lottery!
- 06.10.2025 [19:14]
Malaysia and Pakistan sign six accords to boost cooperation
- 06.10.2025 [18:54]
Azerbaijani shooters conclude CIS Games with 3 medals
- 06.10.2025 [18:50]
Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts reach finals of 3rd CIS Games
- 06.10.2025 [18:08]
Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with British Ambassador
- 06.10.2025 [18:03]
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Azerbaijan
- 06.10.2025 [17:51]
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Azerbaijan
- 06.10.2025 [17:48]
Azerbaijan`s 3x3 basketball team into 3rd CIS Games final
- 06.10.2025 [17:01]
Over 20,000 guests to join World Urban Forum in Baku
- 06.10.2025 [16:59]
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov arrives in Azerbaijan
- 06.10.2025 [15:58]
Sixth day of 11th Baku International Book Fair features series of events
- 06.10.2025 [15:33]
Azerbaijani rowers shine with four medals at 3rd CIS Games
- 06.10.2025 [15:26]
Tiny sugars in brain disrupt emotional circuits, fueling depression
- 06.10.2025 [15:24]
UN Tourism to open 9th Global Conference on Wine Tourism in Plovdiv
- 06.10.2025 [15:22]
690,000 tourists visited Mongolia since January
- 06.10.2025 [14:34]
Bear cub attacks tourist in central Japan
- 06.10.2025 [14:15]
ANAMA: 156 mines and 517 UXOs neutralized last week
- 06.10.2025 [13:58]
Hungarian PM arrives in Gabala to attend OTS Summit
- 06.10.2025 [13:51]
Visit of Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office to U.S. continues
- 06.10.2025 [13:32]
President of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus arrives in Azerbaijan
- 06.10.2025 [13:20]
® Azercell supports “CIDC 2025: 2nd Cybersecurity Conference”
- 06.10.2025 [12:37]
3rd CIS Games: Azerbaijan women's volleyball team wins bronze medal
- 06.10.2025 [12:33]
China's new underwater data centers could slash power by up to 90%
- 06.10.2025 [12:23]
Scientists grow mini human brains to power computers
- 06.10.2025 [12:19]
New light-based 3D printing method opens doors to advanced glass components
- 06.10.2025 [12:16]
Vietnam’s economy grows 7.85% in nine months
- 06.10.2025 [12:13]
Chinese scientists discover colder lunar mantle on moon's far side
- 06.10.2025 [11:54]
50 candidates apply to participate in parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan
- 06.10.2025 [11:39]
What Saudi rock formation resembles a bride in a desert gown?
- 06.10.2025 [11:37]
Lachin – Gold and Silver coin collection presented
- 06.10.2025 [11:36]
Rescuers pull another 8 bodies from rubble
- 06.10.2025 [11:33]
Jordan to host 3-day Conference of OIC Health Ministers in Amman
- 06.10.2025 [11:31]
Oil prices surge in global markets
- 06.10.2025 [10:48]
"Karabakh" breeze at AZERTAC stand on eve of historical victory anniversary
- 05.10.2025 [20:37]
Azerbaijani boys' boxers secure 5th gold at CIS Games
- 05.10.2025 [20:17]