Azerbaijani oil price sees modest decrease
Baku, October 2, AZERTAC
The price of Azeri Light crude oil declined by $0.25, or 0.36%, settling at $69.61 per barrel.
Azeri Light recorded its lowest price at $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, and its highest at $149.66 in July 2008.
