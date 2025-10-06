Azerbaijani products showcased at exhibition in Germany

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

Sixteen Azerbaijani companies are presenting their products at the “Made in Azerbaijan” national stands at the five-day Anuga 2025 international food and beverage trade fair in Cologne, Germany. The participation is supported by the Ministry of Economy and organized by the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

The “Made in Azerbaijan” stands, located in two different pavilions, feature agricultural products, confectionery, fruit juices, local wines, caviar, canned goods, dried fruits, and other Azerbaijani-made products. The fair also presents vibrant promotional videos highlighting Azerbaijani products and companies.

The trade fair, which will run until October 8, will host meetings between local and foreign entrepreneurs to discuss potential export opportunities. Participants also receive information about the “InterFood Azerbaijan” exhibition, a major platform for food industry professionals in the Caspian region.

It is worth noting that this year’s Anuga exhibition features more than 7,500 participants and over 140,000 visitors from 110 countries. Azerbaijan is taking part for the fourth time. Other countries represented with national stands include Türkiye, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Australia, South Korea, Spain, Belgium, and India.