Baku, November 23, AZERTAC

Young Azerbaijani men’s and women’s shooting teams have achieved a remarkable feat at the Grand Prix held in the city of Smederovo, Serbia.

Boys’ team won a gold medal, while girls’ team clinched silver in the 10-meter air pistol shooting.

In the individual event, Vladislav Kalmykov bagged gold, while Leyli Aliyeva and Imran Garayev won silver and bronze medals, respectively.