SPORTS
Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter bags bronze in European U21 Championships
Baku, November 21, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani fighter Sayyad Dadashov won a bronze medal at the European U21 Taekwondo Championships held in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
He sealed the medal in the men`s 54gk weight division.
