Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter wins world bronze in China
Baku, October 29, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani fighter Gashim Magomedov captured a bronze medal at the 2025 World Taekwondo Championships in Wuxi, China.
He secured the medal in the men’s 58kg weight division.
The Wuxi 2025 World Taekwondo Championships set a record with the participation of 991 athletes from 179 countries. Azerbaijan is represented by nine fighters.
