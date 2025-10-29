Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter wins world bronze in China

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani fighter Gashim Magomedov captured a bronze medal at the 2025 World Taekwondo Championships in Wuxi, China.

He secured the medal in the men’s 58kg weight division.

The Wuxi 2025 World Taekwondo Championships set a record with the participation of 991 athletes from 179 countries. Azerbaijan is represented by nine fighters.