Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission convenes for meeting

Baku, October 15, AZERTAC

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan held a meeting on October 15, chaired by Mazahir Panahov.

During the session, the Commission approved the protocol from its June 20, 2025 meeting.

The meeting then addressed the issue of terminating the mandate of Ramil Sahib oghlu Hasan, a member of the 7th convocation of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan.

It was reported that MP Ramil Hasan had been elected Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic States. In this regard, his appeal to the CEC and the supporting documents submitted by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic States were reviewed in accordance with the legislation. It was determined that there were legal grounds for terminating his mandate. Taking this into consideration, the Commission adopted a decision to terminate Ramil Hasan’s mandate as a Member of Parliament in line with the requirements of the Constitution and the Election Code.

The meeting also considered amendments to the composition of constituency election commissions in several constituencies.

Media representatives attended the discussions.