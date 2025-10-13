Azerbaijan’s Electronic Security Service, Cybersecurity Center of Uzbekistan ink MoU in Tashkent

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijani delegation from the Electronic Security Service (ESS) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport participated in the “Cyber Security Summit 2025” held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Addressing the first panel of the event, Elvin Shahverdiyev, Deputy Head of the Electronic Security Service, spoke about the role of national CERTs (Computer Emergency Response Teams) in the global cybersecurity system, the importance of strengthening regional cooperation, and joint efforts to combat cyber threats.

He emphasized that strengthening relations with international partners plays an important role in ensuring the resilience of the national cyber environment.

During the summit, Azerbaijan’s Electronic Security Service and Uzbekistan’s State Unitary Enterprise “Cybersecurity Center” signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

The document provides for enhanced cooperation in the field of cybersecurity, expanded exchange of experience, and the implementation of joint projects.

The “Cyber Security Summit 2025,” supported by the Electronic Security Service, brought together government agencies, organizations, and cybersecurity company representatives, as well as international experts from Azerbaijan, Central Asia, and other regions.