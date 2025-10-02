Azerbaijan’s energy minister holds several meetings in Astana

Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy, met with Nurlan Sauranbayev, Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan, Erlan Akkenzhenov, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, and Francesco La Camera, Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), on the sidelines of the Kazakhstan Energy Week in Astana.

During the meeting with the co-chair of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission, Minister of transport Nurlan Sauranbayev, the sides expressed satisfaction with the development of relations based on brotherhood, friendship and strategic partnership and rising to the level of Alliance. It was noted that bilateral trade turnover increased by 4.2 times in the first half of this year, reaching 500 million USD. The role of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission in fostering trade and economic cooperation between the two countries was highlighted. In this regard, preparations for the 21st meeting of the Commission, planned to be held in Baku in October, were discussed. The meeting also focused on strengthening transport connectivity via the Middle Corridor and the Zangazur Corridor, which is set to become a key segment of that route. Potential projects aimed at increasing freight volumes and exploring new cooperation opportunities were reviewed. The sides also exchanged views on the implementation and next phase of the Comprehensive Program on the Development of Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Actual issues on the agenda of cooperation in the field of energy were discussed at the meeting with Kazakhstan’s Minister of Energy Erlan Akkenzhenov. It was noted that since 2023, a total of 3,383,000 tons of Kazakh oil have been transported via the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline. Opportunities to increase the transit of Kazakh oil through Azerbaijan’s territory and potential cooperation on joint projects between SOCAR and KazMunayGas were discussed. The current status of the Central Asia–Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor project was also assessed. It was stated that the consulting company responsible for preparing the project's feasibility study would be selected in November, based on the result of an international tender. Minister Erlan Akkenjenov expressed his country's support for this strategically important project.

Minister Parviz Shahbazov also met with Francesco La Camera, Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The sides exchanged views on cooperation with the IRENA Council and the Agency in the context of the global green energy transition. The parties evaluated Azerbaijan's projects of regional importance in the framework of the agency's initiatives, expressing support for the development of renewable energy.