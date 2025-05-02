Azerbaijan’s energy minister meets with Romanian and Bulgarian counterparts in Türkiye

Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, met with Bulgarian Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov and Romanian Energy Minister Sebastian-Ioan Burduja on the sidelines of the Istanbul Natural Resources Summit.

At the meeting with Romanian Energy Minister Sebastian-Ioan Burduja, the sides exchanged views on the supply of natural gas and green energy, as well as topical issues on the agenda of bilateral energy cooperation. The parties reviewed the implementation status of the Caspian-Black Sea-European Green Energy Corridor project, as well as the prospects for Romania's accession to the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Bulgaria Green Energy Corridor project. During the conversation, discussions also focused on gas supply and infrastructure development in Romania.

Bulgarian Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov hailed the partnership with Azerbaijan in the field of energy. The meeting highlighted the benefits of Azerbaijani natural gas, which has a significant share in meeting Bulgaria's energy needs, to the country. They also assessed the opportunities to increase the transmission capacity of the interconnector on the border with Türkiye. The parties reviewed the progress on the gasification project implemented in Bulgaria, as well as discussed the issues arising from the process of building the green energy infrastructure between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye and Bulgaria.

Ministers of both countries were invited to participate in the Energy Week to be held in Baku on 2-4 June.