Azerbaijan’s Finance Minister meets with Vice-President of the Asian Development Bank

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

Finance Minister Sahil Babayev held a meeting with Bhargav Dasgupta, Vice-President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), who is visiting Azerbaijan.

The minister highly valued the long-term cooperation with the ADB, noting that joint initiatives implemented through loans, grants, and technical assistance have significantly contributed to Azerbaijan’s development agenda.

Sahil Babayev also expressed confidence in the continuation of close cooperation in implementing the ADB’s Country Partnership Strategy for Azerbaijan for 2025–2029. He provided information on the current economic situation, highlighting achievements in the development of the non-oil sector. Priorities such as improving water supply and sewage systems in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, financing the infrastructure needs of “Baku Metro” CJSC, and modernizing railway lines were also emphasized.

Dasgupta expressed confidence that cooperation between Azerbaijan and the ADB will further strengthen across all sectors, including support for the private sector, and will continue in the coming period based on the principles of long-term partnership.

The meeting included an exchange of views on the existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the ADB, the development of the private sector, the bank’s potential support in this area, future partnership opportunities, and other issues of mutual interest.