Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis and UAE Federal National Council ink MoU

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan and the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates as part of the official visit by Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova to the UAE.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Sahiba Gafarova and Saqr Ghobash, the Speakers of the two countries’ parliaments.

The document aims to further strengthen joint coordination, facilitate the exchange of parliamentary experience, and expand bilateral cooperation between the two legislative bodies.