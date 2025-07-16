Azerbaijan’s Minister of Justice meets with President of Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court

Baku, July 16, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Justice Farid Ahmadov met with a delegation led by Munther Ibrahim Hussein, President of the Federal Supreme Court of the Republic of Iraq.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the mutual solidarity consistently demonstrated by Azerbaijan and Iraq in various international organizations. They noted that reciprocal visits and high-level meetings play a vital role in advancing bilateral cooperation.

Minister Farid Ahmadov underlined the shared historical roots, common religion, and deep spiritual ties between the two nations. He expressed confidence that the visit would provide fresh impetus to bilateral relations, particularly in the legal sphere, and highlighted the broad opportunities for expanding cooperation in the justice sector.

Munther Ibrahim Hussein expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and noted that such visits contribute meaningfully to strengthening judicial and legal cooperation. He emphasized the importance of experience sharing and commended the legal reforms being implemented in Azerbaijan.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.