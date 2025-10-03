Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance hosts meeting with UK delegation

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

Anar Karimov, Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Finance, met with a delegation led by Director of Trade and Investment at the British Embassy in Baku Alexander Tyrrell, who is on a visit to the country.

The sides discussed the current state and future prospects of cooperation in economy and finance between Azerbaijan and the UK, as well as the implementation of the provisions stipulated in the Protocol of the 7th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation held between the two countries in London in April this year.

The meeting focused on investment promotion, cooperation in the fields of tax and customs, the application of advanced technologies in agriculture and food security, as well as opportunities for closer ties between business circles.

The discussions also covered cooperation on exchange of experience across key areas such as digital transformation, financial technologies, and professional services.

Anar Karimov noted that economic modernization and diversification are among Azerbaijan's long-term development priorities, adding that cooperation with the UK in this area provides the country with further opportunities for adapting to emerging challenges.

Alexander Tyrrell stressed the significance of joint projects and initiatives, underlining the important role of the Intergovernmental Commission in the development of bilateral relations.

The sides also had a broad exchange of views on future partnership opportunities and issues of mutual interest.