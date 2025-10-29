Azerbaijan’s Supreme Court and Kazakh High Judicial Council sign MoU

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

Inam Karimov, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and Chairman of the Judicial-Legal Council, met with a Kazakh delegation led by Chairman of the High Judicial Council Dmitriy Malakhov, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, Inam Karimov hailed the successful development of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in all areas, particularly in the judicial and legal spheres.

The Kazakh delegation was provided with detailed information about the advancements in Azerbaijan’s judicial and legal system, including innovations and the activities of the Supreme Court.

Dmitriy Malakhov highlighted that strengthening judicial and legal cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan would contribute to improving the judicial systems of both countries.

As part of the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan and the High Judicial Council of Kazakhstan was signed. The document aims to enhance the administration of justice, expand collaboration between the judicial bodies of both states, and deepen bilateral ties.

Following the meeting, the Kazakh delegation toured the administrative building of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan.