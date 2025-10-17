“AzerGold” CJSC participates in 5th “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition

Baku, October 17, AZERTAC

“AzerGold” Closed Joint Stock Company (CJSC) took part with a special stand at the 5th anniversary edition of the Azerbaijan International “Rebuild Karabakh” – Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Karabakh Exhibition, held on October 14–16 at the Baku Expo Center.

At the company’s pavilion, presentations were showcased on significant projects implemented under the leadership of the Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, in the liberated territories of the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions.

Visitors were provided with detailed information on “AzerGold” CJSC’s latest developments across its activity areas, contributions to the national economy, as well as social projects implemented in mining regions, through digital and audiovisual materials and printed publications.

The exhibition attendees were introduced to the status and prospects of geological exploration works carried out in the “Zod” gold deposit, as well as in the “Tutxun” and “Shorbulaq” fields featuring gold, chrome, and mercury ore occurrences, located within the Kalbajar district of the East Zangezur economic region.

“AzerGold” CJSC’s gold and silver coins, as well as gold bars, attracted great attention from both local and international visitors. Among the exhibited items were the unique “100 Years and Beyond – A Legacy” gold coin, produced in 3D format using modern “Smartminting” technology in honor of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and thematic collections dedicated to Karabakh such as “Karabakh Carpet – Chalabi,” “Pearls of Karabakh,” “Shusha,” and “Khurshidbanu Natavan,” along with the new “Lachin” gold and silver coins. In total, the collection featured 12 types of gold and 5 types of silver coins reflecting Azerbaijan’s history, culture, and art.

Additionally, during the exhibition, the design concept of the “Victory” gold coin collection, dedicated to the 5th anniversary of the glorious victory achieved in the 2020 Patriotic War and planned to be unveiled to the public on the eve of Victory Day, was presented for the first time.