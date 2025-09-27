Azeri Light crude settles at $73.76 per barrel

Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

The price of Azerbaijani crude oil rose above $73 per barrel on Saturday.

A barrel of Azeri Light gained $1.33, or 1.84 percent, to close at $73.76.

The lowest recorded price for Azeri Light was $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, while the highest was $149.66 per barrel in July 2008.