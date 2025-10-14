Azeri Light oil price sees slight decline in global markets
Baku, October 14, AZERTAC
The price of Azeri Light crude oil decreased by $0.08, or 0.12%, settling at $66.28 per barrel.
Azeri Light recorded its lowest price of $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, and its highest of $149.66 per barrel in July 2008.
