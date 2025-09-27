AZERTAC staff visits Victory Park in Baku

Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

Five years have passed since the Patriotic War, a glorious chapter in Azerbaijan’s military history. The Azerbaijani nation honors with deep respect the memory of the sons and daughters of the homeland who sacrificed their lives for the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

On September 27 – Remembrance Day, the staff of AZERTAC visited Victory Park in Baku and laid flowers at the monument.

According to the order signed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 3, 2020, a Victory Museum is being established within the ongoing construction of the complex to commemorate the historic path to victory in the liberation of the territories and to preserve the memory of the soldiers and officers who fought heroically in the Patriotic War, as well as all martyrs. The names of each martyr of the Patriotic War will be inscribed in the museum complex, and the exhibits displayed there will once again highlight the bravery of the soldiers and officers who fought for the liberation of the lands and the determination of the Azerbaijani people.