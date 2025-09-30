AzInTelecom participates in INMerge Innovation Summit

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

AzInTelecom LLC, one of the companies of AZCON Holding, is participating in the INMerge Innovation Summit 2025.

AzInTelecom is actively participating in the summit at the Baku Congress Center, which has been taking place for the past two days. The company’s delegation is meeting with representatives of local and international businesses to explore new partnership opportunities.

In the exhibition area, AzInTelecom is showcasing its interactive stand, where visitors can learn about the company’s innovative services and products. Guests are also invited to take part in a digital spin-the-wheel game and win various prizes.

The annual INMerge Summit is considered the largest innovation event in the region. Its goal is to bring together leading technology organizations and government institutions of Azerbaijan and the region around corporate innovation. This year’s summit welcomes executives and representatives from global giants such as Netflix, OpenAI, and NVIDIA. More than 1,000 founders, investors, corporate leaders, and politicians from over 30 countries have gathered for the event.

Operating under AZCON Holding, AzInTelecom LLC provides secure, reliable, and easily adaptable services for those who prioritize quality in the digital world. Its offerings include robust cloud solutions, next-generation digital signature and identification services, digital platforms that enhance business efficiency, and advanced cybersecurity solutions. Through these services, AzInTelecom empowers its customers with the latest digital transformation technologies, leading the way toward a more innovative business world.