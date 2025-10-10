“AzInTelecom” participates in the “Digital Bridge 2025” forum in Astana

“AzInTelecom” LLC participated in the “Digital Bridge 2025” forum held in Astana.

As part of the forum, AzInTelecom representatives showcased the company’s digital solutions at their stand in the exhibition area and provided visitors with detailed information about its activities.

During the panel discussions, Farrukh Farajullayev, Director of AzInTelecom’s Commercial Department, spoke about the impact of artificial intelligence on businesses, highlighting the company’s digital services and platforms and their contribution to Azerbaijan’s digital transformation. He emphasized that applying AI models in cloud and biometric technologies will foster innovation in both areas while enhancing the agility of businesses and public services.

Throughout the event, the AzInTelecom team met with representatives from Microsoft, VK Tech, and the Turkish Service Exporters Association to explore opportunities for cooperation. The forum also featured the opening of the International Artificial Intelligence Center, startup competitions, panel discussions, technology exhibitions, an awards ceremony, and thematic discussions.

AzInTelecom’s participation in the forum plays a key role in promoting Azerbaijan’s technology sector on a regional scale and building new partnerships.

About AzInTelecom

“AzInTelecom” LLC, one of the companies of AZCON Holding, provides secure, reliable, and easily adaptable services for those who value quality in the digital world. The company’s services include advanced and secure “cloud” solutions, next-generation digital signature and identification services, digital platforms that ensure efficiency in business management, and cybersecurity solutions. Through these services, AzInTelecom provides its customers with the most advanced solutions, taking the lead in driving innovation in the business world.