Baby weighing 1 kg undergoes successful heart surgery in Kazakhstan’s Shymkent

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

A baby of 45 days old weighing just 1 kg underwent a complicated heart surgery in the Shymkent city perinatal center, according to Kazinform.

The baby boy was born at the 25th week of gestation, about 28 cm long and weighing 655 grams. He was diagnosed with a congenital heart disorder - open arterial duct, and respiratory distress syndrome.

As soon as the baby gained a weight of 1 kg, he was operated on.

Doctors say the baby is in critical but stable condition and is being constantly monitored.