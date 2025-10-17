Baku hosts D-8 High-level Climate and Urban Dialogue

Baku, October 17, AZERTAC

Baku is playing host to the D-8 High-level Climate and Urban Dialogue, aiming to align the Climate and Urban Actions with the D-8 Decennial Roadmap (2020-2030) Roadmap.

In his remarks, Punjul Nugraha, II Director of the D-8, and moderator of the event, noted that the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation had evolved into the crucial platform in advancing economic cooperation, inclusive growth and sustainable development among the D-8 member states.

Other speakers included Umayra Taghiyeva, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources; Dovlatkhan Dovlatkhanov, Deputy-Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Committee of Urban Planning and Architecture; Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam, D-8 Secretary-General; Curt Garrigan, Chief of the Sustainable Urban Development Section for the Environment and Development Division of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP); and Tea Melikadze, Associate Director at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation is an inter-governmental Organization, comprising eight developing countries, namely Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Türkiye.

The D-8 Decennial Roadmap (2020-2030) Roadmap has been developed in line with the recommendations of the Eminent Persons Group. The first D-8 Roadmap was adopted in July 2008 at the 6th D-8 Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Since the first Roadmap was to expire in 2018, this Roadmap was prepared with a view to consolidating the gains of the first one and strengthening the goals and objectives of the D-8 Organization in light of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The D-8 Decennial Roadmap (2020-2030) redefines some elements of the D-8 vision for the implementation of D-8 goals and objectives, puts timelines for the implementation of the objectives, goals and targets from 2018 to 2030 (in line with global 2030 Agenda time frame) and distributes the works in three phases. It also elaborates the works to be accomplished in individual priority areas of cooperation. In order to foster a pragmatic and result-oriented approach to cooperation, the 9th D-8 Summit, which was held on 20 October 2017 in Istanbul, Türkiye has agreed that the D-8 Decennial Roadmap should be formulated in order to guide cooperation between 2020 and 2030.