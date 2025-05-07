Baku hosts event marking National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 102nd anniversary

Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

The event titled "From National Constitution to complete sovereignty: Towards new victories with Heydar Aliyev’s ideas" has today kicked off in Baku.

Co-organized by the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), the event is dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The event participants honored memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, by observing a minute of silence.