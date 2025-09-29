Baku hosts “INMerge” Innovation Summit organized by Pasha Holding

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

The region’s prestigious “INMerge” Innovation Summit 2025 has commenced in Baku.

Organized by PAŞA Holding, the main objective of the initiative is to promote technological innovations, startups, and creative solutions, while also supporting networking among businesspeople and investors from various countries.

Hosted by the Baku Convention Center, the summit gathers together innovators, investors, and prominent industry leaders from sectors such as fintech, telecommunications, and e-commerce, including over 1,000 founders, investors, corporate leaders, and policymakers from more than 30 countries on a single platform.

The two-day event will feature high-level keynote speeches, panel discussions, startup competitions, and networking opportunities.

The summit will be also attended by executives and representatives from global and local companies such as IBM, Microsoft, Netflix, and Pixar.