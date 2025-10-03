Baku hosts meeting of International Civil Defence Organization

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

The 8th meeting of the Scientific and Educational Committee of the International Civil Defense Organization (ICDO) was held at the Academy of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Baku, alongside an international scientific and practical conference on “Periodic changes in automobile construction and crash-rescue problems.”

The event brought together representatives from the Ministries of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Russia, officials from Azerbaijani state agencies, experts from the Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center, and specialists from leading domestic and international universities and research centers.

Addressing the conference, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Emergency Situations, Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov, highlighted how modern technological solutions enhance emergency response. He expressed confidence that the discussions would strengthen international cooperation in training rescuers, exchanging expertise, and organizing emergency operations.

International Civil Defense Organization Secretary-General Arguj Kalantarli addressed the meeting via video, emphasizing the need to align technological innovations with the practical requirements of civil protection services.

During the plenary session, reports covered topics including road accidents involving electric and hybrid vehicles, fire hazards from lithium-ion batteries, and the importance of sharing international experience. Participants exchanged views and proposed measures to enhance cooperation in automobile safety and emergency rescue. Certificates were awarded to speakers at the session’s conclusion.

Conference participants also toured the Heydar Aliyev Center at the academy, including its museum, specialized classrooms, and an exhibition on “Use of Electric Vehicles and Safety Challenges in the Modern Era.” They visited the Academy’s modern facilities and observed practical cadet exercises on emergency prevention and response.