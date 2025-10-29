The Azerbaijan State News Agency

POLITICS

Baku hosts official reception to celebrate Türkiye's national holiday

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

An official reception was held in Baku on October 29 to mark the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye.

At the event, the memory of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, and the martyrs was honored with a minute of silence, followed by the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

A congratulatory letter from President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his country’s national holiday was read by Birol Akgün, Ambassador of Türkiye to Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Akgün stated that living in peace and harmony with all peoples of the world is one of Türkiye’s primary goals. He noted that Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's words, “Peace at home, peace in the world,” perfectly express this idea: “We are all witnesses to an exceptional brotherhood deeply rooted in the hearts of Azerbaijan and Türkiye. Drawing strength from the values, inspiration, and courage from our history, and guided by the understanding of ‘One nation, two states,’ Türkiye will continue to support Azerbaijan on international platforms in the strongest possible way.”

He also highlighted Azerbaijan’s achievements under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev: “Azerbaijan, united as one fist, liberated its occupied territories and restored full sovereignty within its national borders. The victories achieved on the battlefield have been carried to the diplomatic arena. A historic opportunity has emerged to ensure lasting peace in the region, initiate restoration and development, and enhance global stability and prosperity. Not only the countries of the region but the entire world will benefit from the peace and stability to be established here. Therefore, ensuring lasting peace is our most important common goal.”

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova emphasized that under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a prominent political and state figure, Türkiye has become one of the world’s most powerful nations. She noted that as a brotherly country, Türkiye holds a leading position in the new international relations system, demonstrating responsibility, principledness, and foresight through its independent and multi-vector foreign policy.

Sahiba Gafarova also highlighted that the Shusha Declaration has elevated bilateral relations to the level of alliance: “Our joint strategic projects play an important role in turning the South Caucasus region into a space of peace, stability, and cooperation. Joint activities within the Organization of Turkic States make valuable contributions to strengthening Turkic unity.”

The Speaker added that the Azerbaijani people will never forget Türkiye’s support during the 44-day Patriotic War, and noted that Türkiye continues to stand by Azerbaijan in restoration and construction works in Garabagh and East Zangezur, as well as in other matters.

The official reception continued with a concert program and was attended by deputies of the Milli Majlis, state and government officials, heads and members of embassies and international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan, cultural and art figures, and media representatives.

