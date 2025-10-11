Baku hosts “Women in Cyber” international conference

Baku, October 11, AZERTAC

An international conference titled “Women in Cyber” kicked off in Baku on October 11, on the sidelines of the CIDC 2025 - Critical Infrastructure Defence Challenge international cybersecurity festival.

The event is co-organized by the “Femmes Digitales – Supporting Women in Tech” Public Union, as well as Estonia’s e-Governance Academy (eGA), supported by the Azerbaijan’s Special Communication and Information Security State Service and the Association of Cybersecurity Organizations of Azerbaijan (AKTA).

The speakers include Jana Krimpe, Founder and Chairwoman of the “Femmes Digitales – Supporting Women in Tech” Public Union, Elsa Neeme, Senior cybersecurity expert at the Estonia’s e-Governance Academy (eGA), Amy Carlton, U.S. Charge d'affaires in Azerbaijan, and Nataliya Tkachuk, Head of the Information and Cybersecurity Service of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.