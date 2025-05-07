Baku marks Defender of Fatherland Day of Kazakhstan

Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

An official reception marking Defender of the Fatherland Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan was held at the country’s Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The event was attended by Commander of the Naval Forces, 1st grade Captain Shahin Mammadov and other top officers of the Azerbaijani Army, as well as military attaches of foreign countries accredited to Azerbaijan.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel, hailed relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, which are dynamically developing and reached strategic partnership.

He emphasized that it is gratifying that the cooperation in the military sphere, as in other domains, is evolving intensively and successfully.

The ambassador shared insights into the history of this memorable day, noting that this day embodies the chronicle of the heroic deeds of Kazakhstanis and the continuity of traditions of service to the Fatherland.

Furthermore, the event continued with the artistic part, featuring various musical performances.

Kazakhstan ranks 57 in Global Firepower’s 2025 strongest armies list, up from 63 in 2023.