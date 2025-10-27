Baku to host 15th Azerbaijan-Belarus Joint Intergovernmental Commission meeting
Baku, October 27, AZERTAC
The 15th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus will be held in Baku on October 28.
The meeting will be co-chaired by Samir Sharifov, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, and Natalia Petkevich, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus.
Discussions will focus on the implementation of the 2024–2025 cooperation roadmap and ongoing joint projects in sectors including industry, agriculture, mechanical engineering, urban development, pharmaceuticals, vocational education, transport, logistics, trade, and investment.
The officials are also scheduled to visit Fuzuli and Aghdam districts to review several implemented projects.
