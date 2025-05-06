Bangladesh voices concern over regional tensions, urges de-escalation

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, May 6, AZERTAC

Bangladesh has expressed concern regarding the current situation in the region and emphasized the need for de-escalation. The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Affairs Adviser of Bangladesh, Md. Touhid Hossain.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the call, the Deputy Prime Minister briefed the Foreign Affairs Adviser on escalating regional tensions resulting from India's unfounded allegations and unilateral measures, including its arbitrary decision to suspend provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty.

The Foreign Affairs Adviser expressed concern over the current situation and stressed the importance of restraint by all parties, emphasizing the need for de-escalation.

Both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening Pakistan-Bangladesh bilateral relations and emphasized the importance of maintaining regular high-level engagements. They also discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation in regional and multilateral fora.