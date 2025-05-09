Chelsea and Betis to vie for Conference League title

Baku, May 9, AZERTAC

Chelsea will face Real Betis in the final of the UEFA Conference League.

Chelsea advanced with a 5-1 aggregate win over Djurgården, securing a 1-0 victory in the second leg thanks to a goal from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

In the other semifinal, Betis drew 2-2 away at Fiorentina after extra time and progressed with a 4-3 aggregate win.