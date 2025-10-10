CIDC-2025 Festival’s officials tour Cybersecurity Solutions Expo

Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

On the second day of the CIDC 2025 - Critical Infrastructure Defence Challenge” cybersecurity festival held at the Baku Convention Center, officials and other participants toured the Cybersecurity Solutions Expo.

Deputy Head of Azerbaijan’s Special Communications and Information Security State Service, Major General Allahveran Ismayilov; Hasan Mansurov, Major General of Justice of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service; Davud Rustamov, Head of the Cybersecurity Operations Center of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service, as well as other officials familiarized themselves with the cybersecurity solutions offered at the expo.

The Cybersecurity Solutions Expo serves as an ideal platform for exploring the latest technologies and trends in information security, risk management, and network and data protection.