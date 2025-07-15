Croatian midfielder Luka Modrić joins AC Milan

Baku, July 15, AZERTAC

AC Milan is delighted to announce that Luka Modrić has signed a contract with the Club until 30 June 2026 with an option for a one-year extension until 30 June 2027, according to the club’s official website.

Born in Zadar on 9 September 1985, Luka Modrić took his first steps as a professional at just 16 years of age, when he joined Dinamo Zagreb's youth system. Loan spells at Bosnian outfit Zrinjski Mostar and then back in Croatia with NK Inter Zaprešić helped him to complete his development. In 2004, Modrić returned to Dinamo, where he made 128 appearances and scored 32 goals, helping the Plavi to three league titles, two Croatian Cups and one Croatian Super Cup in four seasons. The summer of 2008 marked his switch to Tottenham Hotspur, and he would go on to score 17 goals in 159 games for the Lilywhites. Modrić's big move to Real Madrid came in 2012. In 13 seasons with Los Blancos, the Croatian star netted 43 times in 597 games and became the Spanish club's most decorated player of all time: six Champions Leagues, five Club World Cups, one Intercontinental Cup, five European Super Cups, four LaLiga titles, two Copa del Rey titles and five Spanish Super Cups.

In 2018, he won the Ballon d'Or, the crowning jewel in a career that has seen him become one of the greatest players in the history of the game.

He captains Croatia and has the most caps for his nation of any player in history: 188 (28 goals).

Luka Modrić will wear the number 14 shirt for the Rossoneri.