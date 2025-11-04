The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SOCIETY

Delegation of Kyrgyzstan Trade Unions studying Azerbaijan’s experience at AHIK

Baku, November 4, AZERTAC

A meeting was held at the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation (AHIK) with the delegates of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan, who are visiting Baku to learn Azerbaijan’s experience in labor rights.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the dynamically developing relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, emphasizing the importance of high-level visits and the documents signed. It was noted that, thanks to the political will and friendly relations between the heads of state, cooperation between the two countries has reached a strategic level. This, in turn, opens up broad opportunities for the development of cooperation between the trade unions of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

The participants were also briefed on the activities of Azerbaijani trade unions, including efforts to protect the labor, social, and economic rights of their members, ensure decent working conditions, and promote various innovations and projects.

It was highlighted that the Training and Staff Development Center of the Academy of Labor and Social Relations conducts training programs, professional development courses, and awareness-raising sessions on labor rights, occupational safety, and other related topics. The representatives of the Kyrgyz trade unions will also participate in training sessions at the Center, including on information security, artificial intelligence, and labor rights.

Muradil Jumadilde, Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan, shared his views on the development of cooperation with the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation.

As part of the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation was signed between the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation and the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan. The memorandum envisages strengthening cooperation in the protection of labor and social rights of members, exchanging knowledge and experience, implementing joint projects, and organizing training and educational activities.

Following the meeting, the Kyrgyz delegation familiarized themselves with the operation of AHIK’s Call Center, the new procedures applied in the “Kurort” Tourism Information Center for issuing travel vouchers, and the activities of the Occupational Safety and Legal Assistance Center.

