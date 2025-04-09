Delegation of Nizami Ganjavi International Center visits Kenya

Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

A delegation of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) led by former President of Latvia and NGIC Co-Chair Vaira Vike-Freiberga visited Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, to discuss the upcoming projects, involving NGIC’s representation in Africa and enhancing cooperation with Kenya.

As part of the trip, the NGIC delegation held meetings with several Kenyan high-ranking officials, including Musalia Mudavadi, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of Kenya and Amason Jeffah Kingi, Speaker of the Kenyan Senate. The meeting saw discussions on Africa’s social, political and economic development, peace and security. The NGIC put forward the idea of holding the high-level gathering on such topics as addressing conflicts.

The visit also included meetings with Raila Odinga, former Kenyan Prime Minister, Kenyan High Representative of the African Union for Infrastructure, as well as with several Kenyan senators. The discussions revolved around the importance of multilateral cooperation amid global challenges, as well as other issues of mutual concern.

The trip featured the meeting with Michal Mlynar, Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Acting Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat). The sides deliberated on the NGIC’s support to the upcoming World Urban Forum (WUF) scheduled to take place in Baku in 2026 and the upcoming joint events.

Additionally, the NGIC delegation visited Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Kenya, holding discussions on importance of relations between the two countries.