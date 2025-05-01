Deputy Vice President elected to Executive Committee of International Gas Union

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

Vitaliy Baylarbayov, Deputy Vice President of SOCAR, has been elected to the Executive Committee of the International Gas Union (IGU) for the 2025–2028 term.

The voting, with participation from over 60 Charter members, concluded on April 25, 2025. The six-member Committee will officially assume office following the 29th World Gas Conference, to be held in Beijing from May 19–23, 2025.

Baylarbayov brings over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, with a strong track record in leading negotiations and managing major projects, including the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli oilfields, the Shah Deniz gas-condensate field, and the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. He has played a key role in the development of the Southern Gas Corridor, contributing to the expansion of the South Caucasus Pipeline via TANAP and TAP — vital infrastructure for Europe’s energy diversification.

This appointment is a testament to Azerbaijan’s growing influence in the global energy sector and highlights SOCAR’s significant contribution to energy security across Europe and beyond. SOCAR’s natural gas exports now reach 12 countries, including Türkiye, Georgia, and 10 European nations — 8 of which are EU members.