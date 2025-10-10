DESFA to double Azerbaijani gas flow to Europe
Baku, October 10, AZERTAC
“The Greek natural gas grid system is fully prepared to receive and transmit twice the current quantities from Azerbaijan to Europe, as the main trunk of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is in Greece,” according to Kathimerini English Edition.
“Gas grid operator DESFA has completed projects to upgrade and strengthen the Greek system, and the plenary session of the National Gas Regulatory Authority on Thursday is expected to approve their certification, paving the way to double the capacity of TAP from 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year to 20 bcm/year.
The plan strengthens the security of supply for Greece and Europe toward the termination of Russian gas flows in 2027, as well as the country’s role as a transit hub in the region. This role has already been established by the liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities of the Revithoussa terminal and the Alexandroupoli floating unit (FSRU) and should be further strengthened with the operation of the “Vertical Corridor,” through which LNG from the two terminals will reach Ukraine.
The data DESFA has published for January–September, with LNG loads at Revithoussa more than doubling and exports soaring, are indicative of this dynamic transformation of the country into a natural gas hub: exports jumped to 5.06 terawatt-hours from just 0.66 TWh last year.”
