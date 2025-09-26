Development of solar and wind energy projects discussed with PowerChina Resources Ltd

Baku, September 26, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with Zhong Haixiang, Chairman of PowerChina Resources Ltd.

The meeting highlighted the significant role of President Ilham Aliyev’s visits to China in April and September of this year in establishing comprehensive strategic partnership relations between the two countries and advancing cooperation in the energy sector. Special emphasis was placed on partnerships with Chinese companies in the renewable energy sector.

The current status of implementing a 160-megawatt solar power plant and 2-gigawatt offshore wind energy projects with PowerChina Resources Ltd was discussed. The development prospects of these projects were evaluated in the context of grid integration and export opportunities. Information was also shared about ongoing grid studies conducted with China’s Electric Power Planning and Engineering Institute (EPPEI) to integrate additional renewable energy capacities into the energy system, as well as the establishment of energy interconnectors in the directions of Türkiye and Europe.

Zhong Haixiang stated that Azerbaijan is a favorable country not only politically but also in terms of market potential and economic business environment, and the company is interested in new investment projects. During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on potential investment opportunities in renewable energy, hydro-accumulation systems, and other areas.