European Council President Antonio Costa continues visit to Bulgaria

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

European Council President Antonio Costa continues his visit to Bulgaria. Today, April 28, he and Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov are scheduled to visit Kazanlak and Stara Zagora in Central Bulgaria, the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) reported citing the government press service.

The Prime Minister will accompany the guest to one of the largest Bulgarian defence suppliers, Arsenal, to showcase the potential of the Bulgarian defence industry.

In Stara Zagora, Costa and Zhelyazkov will be briefed on an innovative project which will contribute to the common efforts in support of innovation and a greener and more technological Europe. They will hold a discussion with local young people about the possibilities to make Europe even more resilient and secure for all its citizens.

Costa’s three-day visit to Bulgaria started on Sunday with separate meetings with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and President Rumen Radev.